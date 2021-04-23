DR. Masrur Babar takes additional charge of Gomal University VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Agriculture University Dera Vice Chancellor Dr. Masrur Ilahi Babar Friday assumed the additional charge of the post of Gomal University Vice Chancellor.

Dr. Babar has been assigned the charge after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and the Chancellor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public sector universities Shah Farman sent Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Khan (outgoing VC) on forced leave.

The action came under Section 12(8) of the Universities Act 2012, said a University's statement.

The action is stated to be a consequent action after the former VC (Prof Iftikhar Ahmad Khan) raised objection to a decision of provincial cabinet with regard to up-gradation of Agriculture Faculty of Gomal University to a full-fledged agriculture university .

According to sources in the varsity, Prof Iftikhar Ahmad Khan also directly wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan objecting to the decision as well as giving 1000 kanal land to upgraded university on the campus of Gomal University.

The sources said that the Gomal University VC tendered a resignation to the Chancellor, but instead of accepting, the governor sent him on forced leave.

Dr. Masrur Ilahi Babar has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence for his achievements in the field of Veterinary Sciences by the government and has already been in charge of Agriculture University Dera and making struggle for the uplift of the newly established university.