Dr. Mazari condoles demise of I.A.Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari has expressed her heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Human Rights activist here on Monday.

In a Tweet, she said "Sad to hear of the passing of I A Rehman , a unique personality - as someone said "a marxist-democrat" who stood by and struggled steadfastly for what he believed in".