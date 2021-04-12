Dr. Mazari Condoles Demise Of I.A.Rehman
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari has expressed her heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Human Rights activist here on Monday.
In a Tweet, she said "Sad to hear of the passing of I A Rehman , a unique personality - as someone said "a marxist-democrat" who stood by and struggled steadfastly for what he believed in".