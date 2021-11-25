UrduPoint.com

Dr Mazari Criticizes Maryam On Banning Media Outlets For Ads

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday criticized Maryam Nawaz on banning media outlets for advertisements during his father Nawaz Sharif's government.

Referring to Maryam Nawaz's press conference, she tweeted on her social media account, "Chalo finally she has said something truthful! Point is on what authority did she give these orders? Did she assume NS was running his personal kingdom where she as his daughter could pass official orders?"

