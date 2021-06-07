UrduPoint.com
Dr Mazari Expresses Grief Over Ghotki Incident

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Dr Mazari expresses grief over Ghotki incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the sad accident of trains this morning at Ghotki.

In her Tweet, the Minister for Human Rights said that the entire railway system needs overhaul for ensuring safety of the passengers.

Prime Minister has ordered a thorough investigation into this entire system which has been ignored for decades - from unmanned crossings to communication lines, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

