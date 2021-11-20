Dr Mazari terms 'Journalist Protection Bill' to ensure independence of journalist community

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Sharieen M Mazari Friday said that Journalist Protection Bill will ensure the independence of journalist community.
In a Tweet, she said that the bill will also ensure impartiality, safety and freedom of expression of journalists and media professionals alike.