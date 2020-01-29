UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro Posted As MS LUMHS Hospital Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:49 PM

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital Hyderabad

Sindh Government has posted Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro as Medical Superintendent Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hospital, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has posted Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro as Medical Superintendent Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hospital, Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday issued a notification of Dr Kalhoro's posting with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, a senior Medical Officer (BPS-19) who is presently posted as Assistant District Health Officer Naushahro Feroze was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent LUMHS Hospital, Hyderabad against an existing vacancy, as per Government's approved policy for the general cadre doctors (BPS-19) of Health Department.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

8 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

12 minutes ago

PCB condoles death of former test cricketer Munaf

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.