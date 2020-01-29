Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

Sindh Government has posted Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro as Medical Superintendent Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hospital, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has posted Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro as Medical Superintendent Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hospital, Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday issued a notification of Dr Kalhoro's posting with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, a senior Medical Officer (BPS-19) who is presently posted as Assistant District Health Officer Naushahro Feroze was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent LUMHS Hospital, Hyderabad against an existing vacancy, as per Government's approved policy for the general cadre doctors (BPS-19) of Health Department.