Dr. Mazhar Channa To Look After Charge DHO Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:01 AM

Sindh Government has transferred District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr Masood Jaffery and assigned him to look after charge of the post of DHO to ENT Specialist LU Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mazhar Din Channa with immediate effect till regular posting of an officer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has transferred District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr Masood Jaffery and assigned him to look after charge of the post of DHO to ENT Specialist LU Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mazhar Din Channa with immediate effect till regular posting of an officer.

According to notification issued by Sindh Health Secretary, Dr Channa was allowed to look after the charge of the post of District Health Officer Hyderabad as stop gap arrangement.

