Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro Assumes Charge As MS Liaquat University Hospital

1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro assumes charge as MS Liaquat University Hospital

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, Thursday, assumed the office of Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, Thursday, assumed the office of Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr. Shahid Junejo, Naeem Memon, Dr. Mujeeb Kalwar and others have received newly appointed Medical Superintendent.

Hospital Administration also briefed the MS about performance of the hospital and appraised the problems being faced.

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro directed that all available medical facilities must be provided to patients and no negligence will be tolerated in that respect.

Dr. Kalhoro, after promotion on the post of Director Health Sindh, has been posted as Medical Superintendent of Liaquat Medical University Hospital Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

