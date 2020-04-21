Dr Mazhar Kalhoro posted as DHO Hyderabad

Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19) was posted as District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad with immediate effect until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19) was posted as District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad with immediate effect until further orders.

According to notification issued on Tuesday, Dr Mazhar Ali Kalhoro presently posted as Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad is transferred and posted as District Health Officer Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

In another notification, Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Additional Superintendent is allowed to look after day to day affairs on vacant post of Medical Superintendent (BS-20) Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad with immediate effect till the regular officer is appointed.