MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Govt on Tuesday appointed Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department , Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, as Pro VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU) for a period of three years.

Governor Punjab and Chancellor, Muhammad Balighur Rahman deputed Dr Khakwani under section 14(I) read with section 9(5) of the Nishtar Medical University Act, 2017 and a notification has been issued in this effect by the Secretary SHC & ME today.

Dr Khakawani got her education from Saint Mary school, Hyderabad and topped in FSc with Pre-Medical combination from the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad where his father was posted as an officer in Sui gas.

The newly appointed Pro VC also bagged the first position in All Pakistan !4 Boards Exams after FSc.

She qualified Bachelor of Medicines, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Nishtar Medical College (NMC) and clinched first position in all professionals and declared as best graduate in 1996-7.

After MBBS, she joined as a captain in Pakistan Army and left her job as Major to Join Nishtar Medical College and Hospital as an assistant professor in 2006.

In FCPS, she also secured a gold medal named Rashid Latif Gold Medal.She has the honour to be the youngest professor of Punjab and the youngest Pro VC too.