MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Prof of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, took over as Nishtar Medical University (NMU) new Vice-Chancellor (VC) followed by the resignation of Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed as VC.

Prior to new assignment, Dr Khakwani was working as Pro VC (PVC) of NMU.

Punjab Governor, Baligh Ur Rehman accepted the resignation of Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed and allowed Dr Khakwani to perform duties as VC.

She assumed the office on Saturday after handing/taking over charge ceremony attended by NMU Registrar, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Dr Masood Hiraj, HoD Radiology Deptt, Dr Abdul Sattar Anjum, ex-Addl Registrar Dr Fawad Khakwani and others.

She is first female doctor who was deputed as NMU VC and has the honour to be the youngest professor of Punjab and the youngest Pro VC too.

A number of her colleagues including Dr Nabeela Ata Ullah, Dr Sajjad Masood, Dr Hajra Masood, Dr Saima Ashraf and others congratulated her on her new assignment.

It merits mentioning here that Dr Khakwani got her education from Saint Mary's Convent school, Hyderabad and topped

in FSc with the pre-medical combination.