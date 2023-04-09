Close
Dr. Mehr Liaquat Discuss Political Situation With Nawaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Dr. Mehr Liaquat discuss political situation with Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Assistant Secretary General Dr. Mehr Liaquat Ali met party supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the political and economic situation of Pakistan.

Dr.

Mehr Liaquat Ali also informed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif about his meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and gave the details of the meeting and also informed the party leader about the affairs of the central secretariat of the party in Islamabad.

