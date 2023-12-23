Dr Mehta completes post-doctoral fellowship

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated Principal of Hailey College of Banking and Finance Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta for completing his post-doctoral fellowship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated Principal of Hailey College of Banking and Finance Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta for completing his post-doctoral fellowship

from Airlangga University,Indonesia.

Airlangga University is one of the top QS ranked universities in the world.

Chairman Airlangga University

awarded Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta with a gold medal and certificate for this achievement.

Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta has previously received post-doctoral fellowship from Turkiye. During his stay at Airlangga University, Dr Mehta also addressed the students at the evaluation of PhD theses, graduate, undergraduate and research seminars.