Dr Mehta Completes Post-doctoral Fellowship

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated Principal of Hailey College of Banking and Finance Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta for completing his post-doctoral fellowship

from Airlangga University,Indonesia.

Airlangga University is one of the top QS ranked universities in the world.

Chairman Airlangga University

awarded Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta with a gold medal and certificate for this achievement.

Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta has previously received post-doctoral fellowship from Turkiye. During his stay at Airlangga University, Dr Mehta also addressed the students at the evaluation of PhD theses, graduate, undergraduate and research seminars.

World Punjab Gold From Top

