Dr Mehta Completes Post-doctoral Fellowship
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 09:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated Principal of Hailey College of Banking and Finance Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta for completing his post-doctoral fellowship
from Airlangga University,Indonesia.
Airlangga University is one of the top QS ranked universities in the world.
Chairman Airlangga University
awarded Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta with a gold medal and certificate for this achievement.
Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta has previously received post-doctoral fellowship from Turkiye. During his stay at Airlangga University, Dr Mehta also addressed the students at the evaluation of PhD theses, graduate, undergraduate and research seminars.