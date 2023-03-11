UrduPoint.com

Dr. Mehta New Principal Hailey College Of Banking And Finance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, Associate Professor, Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) Punjab University has assumed charge of Principal, HCBF

Dr Mehta earned his Post Doctorate fellowship as well as his PhD from Turkiye in Strategic and Innovation Management.

Dr Mehta carries a vast international exposure to his credit in academia and research. He is a proud graduate of HCBF and has been serving his Alma Mater in various academic and administrative capacities since 2009.

Vice Chancellor PU Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad has congratulated Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta upon taking charge as Principal, HCBF.

