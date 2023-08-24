Open Menu

Dr. Mirwais Inquires After Health Of Injured Levies Man

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levies man

Director Operation of Balochistan Levies Force, Dr. Mirwais Khan Kakar on Thursday visited Quetta Civil Hospital's Trauma Center to ask about the heath of Levies driver Mustafa Khan Bareach was injured in the firing of bandits at Circle near Chagai last night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Director Operation of Balochistan Levies Force, Dr. Mirwais Khan Kakar on Thursday visited Quetta Civil Hospital's Trauma Center to ask about the heath of Levies driver Mustafa Khan Bareach was injured in the firing of bandits at Circle near Chagai last night.

Mirwais Khan Kakar said that on the special instructions of Director General Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Khan Kakar, better medical aid is being provided to the injured Levies personnel.

He said that the doctors have also been instructed to provide the best treatment to the injured Levies personnel.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Balochistan Quetta Driver Circle Chagai Best

Recent Stories

Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

3 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction ..

IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction till Friday

3 minutes ago
 Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI p ..

Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI project

3 minutes ago
 Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certif ..

Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certificates

5 minutes ago
 Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citi ..

Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citizens suffering from psychologi ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

2 minutes ago
Caretaker home minister along with home secretary, ..

Caretaker home minister along with home secretary, IGP visits SSU

2 minutes ago
 Complaints against federal institutions resolved w ..

Complaints against federal institutions resolved within two months: Regional Hea ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP orders to start crackdown on drug dealers acro ..

IGP orders to start crackdown on drug dealers across province

2 minutes ago
 Zalmi Foundation gives away Rs 1 mln cash award to ..

Zalmi Foundation gives away Rs 1 mln cash award to Hamza Khan

13 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors towards country's development: Bab ..

PML-N endeavors towards country's development: Babar

13 minutes ago
 Solangi for following ECP's timeline to hold elect ..

Solangi for following ECP's timeline to hold election

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan