Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levies man

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Director Operation of Balochistan Levies Force, Dr. Mirwais Khan Kakar on Thursday visited Quetta Civil Hospital's Trauma Center to ask about the heath of Levies driver Mustafa Khan Bareach was injured in the firing of bandits at Circle near Chagai last night.

Mirwais Khan Kakar said that on the special instructions of Director General Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Khan Kakar, better medical aid is being provided to the injured Levies personnel.

He said that the doctors have also been instructed to provide the best treatment to the injured Levies personnel.