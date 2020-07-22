UrduPoint.com
Dr Mirza Commends COVID-19 Cases Declining Trend In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Dr Mirza commends COVID-19 cases declining trend in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday commended the efforts of Punjab province for taking effective steps to control the COVID-19 resulting decline in cases.

In a tweet, he said commendable work by Punjab resulted decline in cases from 2,705 on June 13 to 372 with dropping rate of 85 percent.

He added the challenge still existed and was not over at all and asked to take further steps on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to protect the citizens.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 267,428 with 1,332 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said.

Sharing the data, he said total 5,677 deaths had been reported from the disease with 38 during the last 24 hours. He said 210,468 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,776,882 tests had been conducted while 18,331 during the last 24 hours. He said 114,104 cases were reported from Sindh, 90,816 from Punjab, 32,523 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,701 from Islamabad, 1,878 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,469 from Balochistan and 1,937 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 17,766 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,296 from Punjab, 5,788 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,517 from Islamabad, 348 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,953 from Balochistan and 615 from the AJK.

He said 2,041 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,095 from Punjab, 1,153 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 161 from Islamabad, 45 from Gilgit Baltistan, 135 from Balochistan and 47 from the AJK.

He said 94,297 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 66,425 in Punjab, 25,582 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,023 in Islamabad, 1,485 Gilgit Baltistan, 9,381 in Balochistan and 1,275 in the AJK.

