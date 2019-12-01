Dr Mirza underlines need on legislation for preventing unethical promotion of medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday underlined the need on the legislation to prevent unethical promotion of medicines by pharmaceutical companies.

Addressing the 4th international "Patient Safety" conference here at a local hotel, he stressed for dismantling the unholy alliance between medical practitioners and pharmaceutical industries.

He said recently a group of doctors were being sent to the Europe by a private medicine firm just to ensure sale of a milk powder formula in the country.

"In Pakistan, the use of unnecessary injections is a common phenomena," the special assistant said and added around 95 percent injections given to the people were without any logic.

He also claimed that 85 percent syringes were being reused due to which around 10 percent population of the country was suffering from Hepatitis C.

Pointing out Larkana as a living example of medical malpractice, he said a large number of people were affected by the lethal diseases like HIV/ AIDS, Dr Zafar Mirza said.

The government had planned to upgrade Primary health care system to ensure provision of best medical services to everyone.

The Federal cabinet had recently approved the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Act and the provinces had made Health Medical Commission, he informed.

He proposed that as a federal capital, there was a dire need of a health regulatory authority.