ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday arrived in Tajikistan to participate in the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states being held on June 22, 23.

The NSA would officially start his visit on Tuesday with the commencement of the SCO meeting and would also meet with his Tajik counterpart, said a statement received here.

Dr Moeed Yusuf would attend the meeting of the secretaries of the security council of the SCO member states.