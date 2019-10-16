UrduPoint.com
Dr Moeed Assumes Charge As SPPC Chairman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Renowned author and expert in international affairs Dr Moeed Yusuf has assumed the charge as Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC) chairman under the National Security Division (NSD).

Being SPPC chairman, Dr Moeed would also be the member of national security committee.

His appointment was made last month, a press release Wednesday said.

The purpose of the cell was to assist government through research on national issues and draft policy recommendations to meet challenges being faced by the country.

