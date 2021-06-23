Dr Moeed avoids interaction with Indian counterpart during SCO summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf during his participation at the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states did not meet with Indian NSA Ajit Doval in Dushanbe.

Dr Moeed attended the two-day 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the SCO member states being held on June 22, 23 in Dushanbe, said a news release received here.

He in his speech during the meeting presented Pakistan's position on the regional situation and also outlined the country's overview on the role of the SCO Forum.

A joint protocol of Secretaries of the Security Council of the SCO was signed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the NSA also held bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

The Russian NSA Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev extended a special invitation to Dr Moeed Yusuf to visit Moscow.