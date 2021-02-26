Dr Moeed denies Indian media claims of back door diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday denied claims of Indian media as baseless for attributing recent ceasefire announcement by Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan to backdoor diplomacy between him and his Indian counterpart Ageet Doval.

In a tweet, the SAPM said: "I have seen claims by media that attribute today's ceasefire announcement between Pakistani and Indian DGMOs to back-channel diplomacy between me and the Indian National Security Advisor." He further wrote: "This is baseless. No such talks have taken place between me and Mr. Doval." The welcome development, he said on the line of control (LoC) was a result of discussions through the established channel of Director Generals Military Operations (DGMOs).

"Obviously these are by their very nature not in the public eye and done privately and professionally through the direct channel." He said Pakistan has continued to call for the 2003 ceasefire agreement to be honored adding, "I am glad we have reached the understanding. It must be followed in letter and spirit."Dr Moeed said the abidance of 2003 Ceasefire Agreement would help save many innocent lives and no queries should raised on it's intention.

"Doing so will save innocent lives so no one should question the intent. Nor should wrong inferences be drawn. There is nothing more than meets the eye here," he said.