UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Moeed Denies Indian Media Claims Of Back Door Diplomacy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Dr Moeed denies Indian media claims of back door diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday denied claims of Indian media as baseless for attributing recent ceasefire announcement by Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan to backdoor diplomacy between him and his Indian counterpart Ageet Doval.

In a tweet, the SAPM said: "I have seen claims by media that attribute today's ceasefire announcement between Pakistani and Indian DGMOs to back-channel diplomacy between me and the Indian National Security Advisor." He further wrote: "This is baseless. No such talks have taken place between me and Mr. Doval." The welcome development, he said on the line of control (LoC) was a result of discussions through the established channel of Director Generals Military Operations (DGMOs).

"Obviously these are by their very nature not in the public eye and done privately and professionally through the direct channel." He said Pakistan has continued to call for the 2003 ceasefire agreement to be honored adding, "I am glad we have reached the understanding. It must be followed in letter and spirit."Dr Moeed said the abidance of 2003 Ceasefire Agreement would help save many innocent lives and no queries should raised on it's intention.

"Doing so will save innocent lives so no one should question the intent. Nor should wrong inferences be drawn. There is nothing more than meets the eye here," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Line Of Control Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

53 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

53 minutes ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

53 minutes ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

56 minutes ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

56 minutes ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.