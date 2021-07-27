UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Moeed Leaves For US Official Visit To Review Progress On Bilateral Engagement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Dr Moeed leaves for US official visit to review progress on bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser, Dr. Moeed Yusuf has left for an official visit to the United States on Monday and will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement.

His visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on 24 May 2021, said a news release.

He will also meet other US legislators, senior officials besides interacting with the Pakistani American community, US think tanks, US media among others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Progress Geneva United States May Media

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

22 minutes ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

22 minutes ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

22 minutes ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

22 minutes ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.