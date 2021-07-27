Dr Moeed leaves for US official visit to review progress on bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser, Dr. Moeed Yusuf has left for an official visit to the United States on Monday and will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement.

His visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on 24 May 2021, said a news release.

He will also meet other US legislators, senior officials besides interacting with the Pakistani American community, US think tanks, US media among others.