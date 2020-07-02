Dr. Moeed rejects news regarding Pakistani passengers exporting COVID-19

Special Assistant to the Prime on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Thursday strongly rejected the news in section of press regarding the Pakistani passengers alleged for exporting the coronavirus to other countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Thursday strongly rejected the news in section of press regarding the Pakistani passengers alleged for exporting the coronavirus to other countries. Addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), he said that British High Commissioner has confirmed that it was British media not the government stance regarding the COVID-19 positive cases of Pakistanis expats returned. He said that Pakistan was the only country holding tests, quarantine and screening of outbound passengers. He said that only 30 overseas Pakistani returned were tested positive in UK where they claimed huge number of the affected.

He said that the hue and cry was baseless made against Pakistan for exporting coronavirus as some people were tested positive in many countries due to disease spread. He said that international and national media propagated baseless news regarding this issue. He said that the people having symptoms should avoid traveling abroad as some countries were not allow passengers with symptoms and would be deported back. He said that 90 percent Overseas Pakistanis repatriated from Gulf countries.

He said that stranded Pakistani would be brought back completely by the next week on their will. He said that outbound screening made mandatory was already adopted since last 3 months.He said that countries have imposed condition for the test before flight.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that destination country and airline policy should be followed at all costs by outbound passengers. He said that travel was prohibited in case of symptoms. He said that there are some incidents where outbound passengers have presented invalid medical certificates that were highlighted abroad as shame for the country.He said that the flight operations was only for stranded Pakistanis and only people in emergency would be given priority. "It's only repatriation tourists and enjoyment passengers should avoid misadventure" he said. He said that our priority is to facilitate the labourers and everybody should show responsibility. He said that coronavirus was still an issue and people should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that coronavirus test is mandatory for travelling abroad and without test passenger should avoid to come airports.

Moeed Yusuf said the PIA flights for the gulf region will continue. He said we have brought back Pakistanis from seventy countries.