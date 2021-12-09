Dr Moeed tributes Pakistan Navy heroics on 50th HANGOR Day

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday paid tributes to heroics of Pakistan Navy's Submarine HANGOR on sinking Indian Navy Ship (INS) KHUKRI and crippling INS KIRPAN in 1971 war

The NSA on his official Twitter handle paid homage to Pakistan Navy and shared an info-graphic highlighting the PNS HANGOR's 50th anniversary.

Dr Moeed wrote: "Pakistan armed forces have always continued to make the nation proud."His tweet was followed by the hashtag #50thHANGORDay.