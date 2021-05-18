UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Moeed Yusuf Given Adviser's Charge By PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:27 PM

Dr Moeed Yusuf given Adviser's charge by PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf has been assigned the responsibilities of Advisor by the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf has been assigned the responsibilities of Advisor by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has approved to promote and assign the responsibilities of National Security Advisor to Dr Moeed Yusuf who previously held the portfolio of SAPM, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf was promoted to the rank of Federal Minister who would serve as National Security Advisor.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

Rider Usman Khan is out of danger but his horse di ..

1 minute ago

Aussie bowlers deny knowing about 'Sandpaper-gate' ..

2 minutes ago

Spain returns 1,500 migrants to Morocco after Ceut ..

4 minutes ago

UK police probe missing girl 'link' to serial kill ..

4 minutes ago

Japan drops immigration bill reform after detainee ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani held for 16 years at Guantanamo prison a ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.