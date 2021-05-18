(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf has been assigned the responsibilities of Advisor by the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf has been assigned the responsibilities of Advisor by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has approved to promote and assign the responsibilities of National Security Advisor to Dr Moeed Yusuf who previously held the portfolio of SAPM, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf was promoted to the rank of Federal Minister who would serve as National Security Advisor.