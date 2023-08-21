Open Menu

Dr. Mohammed Fakhre Alam Irfan Takes Charges As Chief Secretary Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dr. Mohammed Fakhre Alam Irfan takes charges as Chief Secretary Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Dr. Mohammed Fakhre Alam Irfan, a (BS-22) officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has taken the charge as the Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh here on Monday.

Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Birimani and Secretary General Administration Mohammed Ali Khoso gave briefing to the CS.

Previousely, Dr. Mohammed Fakhre Alam Irfan was performing his duties as the Federal Secretary of Housing and Works Division.

Dr. Alam has become 59th CS of Sindh.

