Dr Mohib Saleem found dead at home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Dr Mohsib Saleem, a demonstrator of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and brother of Psychiatric Dr Azhar Hussain, found dead at his residence at Sakhi Sultan Colony here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that neighbors of Dr Mohib altered that smoking was arising out of his home.

When they reached, body of Dr Mohsib was found burnt at his residence, the sources said adding that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Mohib's brother Dr Azhar Hussain allegedly committed suicide after killing her daughter Dr Aliza Hussain on Friday last.