UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Mohib Saleem Found Dead At Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:29 AM

Dr Mohib Saleem found dead at home

Dr Mohsib Saleem, a demonstrator of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and brother of Psychiatric Dr Azhar Hussain, found dead at his residence at Sakhi Sultan Colony here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Dr Mohsib Saleem, a demonstrator of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and brother of Psychiatric Dr Azhar Hussain, found dead at his residence at Sakhi Sultan Colony here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that neighbors of Dr Mohib altered that smoking was arising out of his home.

When they reached, body of Dr Mohsib was found burnt at his residence, the sources said adding that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Mohib's brother Dr Azhar Hussain allegedly committed suicide after killing her daughter Dr Aliza Hussain on Friday last.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Suicide Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

31 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

2 hours ago

Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia

2 minutes ago

Biden's National Security Advisor Says US-Russia R ..

2 minutes ago

Putin signs off on extension of New START treaty

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.