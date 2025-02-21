Dr Mohsina Haq of KMU-IPDM successfully defends PhD Thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Dr Mohsina Haq, a PhD scholar at the Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, has successfully defended her PhD thesis.

Her research, titled "Molecular Characterization of NSSA and NSSB Region of HCV Genotype 3a," explores crucial aspects of antiviral drug resistance in Hepatitis C patients.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq conferred the prestigious Oxford cap upon Dr Mohsina Haq in recognition of her academic excellence.

Additionally, he presented her with a copy of the Holy Quran as a tribute to her dedication and outstanding research contributions.

He said that Dr Mohsina Haq’s successful research is not only a testament to her hard work but also reflects KMU’s commitment to promoting medical research and academic excellence in the field of microbiology.