Dr Mubarak Ali takes charge as Prof of Pediatric Medicines

MULTAN, Sept 12, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Dr Mubarak Ali assumed the charge as professor of Pediatric Medicines at Children Complex here On Thursday.

The position has been falling vacant for the last six months after the retirement of Dr Imran Iqbal.

Dr Mubarak worked as principal Rahim Yar Khan Medical College prior to the new assignment.

Meanwhile, PMA president Dr Masoodul Hiraj and other office bearers met Dr Mubarak Ali and congratulated him on his new posting.

He hoped that the patients would benefit from Dr Mubarak's vast experience and expertise.

PMA office bearers Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Waqar Niazi and others were also present during the meeting.