Dr Mubashir Kolachi posted as MS LU hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20), presently posted as MS CDF hospital was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent of Liaquat Medical University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro.

He will replace Dr Muhammad Siddique Pahore.

According to notification, Dr Noor Muhammad Shah, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20) presently posted as Deputy Director General Health Services Sindh,was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent CDF hospital Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.