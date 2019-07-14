UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Muhaddad Ur Rehman Appointed As Dean Faculty Of Health, Biomedical Sciences AUST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Dr Muhaddad ur Rehman appointed as Dean Faculty of Health, Biomedical Sciences AUST

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Sunday appointed Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman as Dean Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences AUST for three years.

Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman is expert in Microbiology and he is also the chairman of the Department of Microbiology AUST. Besides the duties he is performing in his field as a scientist Dr. Mujaddad is also a part of the AUST administration.

He has appointed as Dean Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences AUST following the directives by the Higher education Commission KP vide letter NO. (SO (U-II)HE/22-12/Dean/2019.

Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman became the first dean of the AUST since its inception. While greeting him Vice-Chancellor AUST Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that he would be an asset of the university and would help increasing curricular, extracurricular and research activities in the university.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Abbottabad Iftikhar Ahmed HEC Sunday

Recent Stories

Gambian Ambassador praises UAE for providing human ..

26 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council, Civil Defence Youth Council d ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council recalls 4 ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Falcons out to soar at 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Cha ..

56 minutes ago

65% of Fujairah beach project completed

1 hour ago

Dubai Police foil two drug smuggling attempts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.