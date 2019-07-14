Dr Muhaddad ur Rehman appointed as Dean Faculty of Health, Biomedical Sciences AUST

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Sunday appointed Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman as Dean Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences AUST for three years.

Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman is expert in Microbiology and he is also the chairman of the Department of Microbiology AUST. Besides the duties he is performing in his field as a scientist Dr. Mujaddad is also a part of the AUST administration.

He has appointed as Dean Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences AUST following the directives by the Higher education Commission KP vide letter NO. (SO (U-II)HE/22-12/Dean/2019.

Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman became the first dean of the AUST since its inception. While greeting him Vice-Chancellor AUST Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that he would be an asset of the university and would help increasing curricular, extracurricular and research activities in the university.