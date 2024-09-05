Dr Muhammad Afzal assumes additional charge as VC UoE Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Renowned Educationist and Distinguished Entomologist Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor University of education, (UoE) Lahore, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the university, the Punjab government assigned additional charge to Prof Dr.

Muhammad Afzal, VC Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib, as the VC UoE Lahore. Prof Dr Afzal has authored over 200 research papers published in reputable journals.