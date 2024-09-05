Dr Muhammad Afzal Assumes Additional Charge As VC UoE Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Renowned Educationist and Distinguished Entomologist Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor University of education, (UoE) Lahore, here on Thursday.
According to a spokesman for the university, the Punjab government assigned additional charge to Prof Dr.
Muhammad Afzal, VC Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib, as the VC UoE Lahore. Prof Dr Afzal has authored over 200 research papers published in reputable journals.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM reaffirms Pakistan readiness to promote intra-Commomwealth trade, advancing agenda2 minutes ago
-
Three officers transferred/posted in Pakistan Railways2 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths two units packing adulterated tea leaves, species in Shah Alam Market2 minutes ago
-
Two children died in Sehwan poisonous drug incident2 minutes ago
-
All three Mpox patients recover: DG Public Health2 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman assures FPCCI delegation of business-friendly environment2 minutes ago
-
Trader’s house burgled in Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador felicitates Pakistan on Defense Day12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies12 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in Hala boat mishap incident12 minutes ago
-
Disaster preparedness knowledge enhanced in Balochistan: Ghorezai12 minutes ago
-
40 gangs busted, 113 outlaws arrested in August12 minutes ago