Open Menu

Dr. Muhammad Ali Assigned Additional Charge As VC GCU Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Dr. Muhammad Ali assigned additional charge as VC GCU Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has been assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) issued a notification in this regard with the approval of the Governor of Punjab here on Friday.

A highly respected figure in academia with extensive experience in administration, research, and teaching, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah was warmly welcomed by the university faculty as he assumed office as the 33rd head of GCU Lahore.

Prof. Dr. Shah is renowned for his contributions to higher education, particularly in the field of Biological Sciences. His academic journey includes a Ph.D. from the University of Wales, UK, and a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Missouri, USA.

He also holds an MSc from Punjab University.

Dr. Shah began his illustrious career as a lecturer at Murree Lawrence College before serving as Vice Chancellor at seven of Pakistan's leading institutions, including Government College University Faisalabad, Quaid-i-Azam University, and Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Throughout his remarkable career, he received over 19 national awards for research and teaching excellence, including the Pakistan academy of Sciences Gold Medal, the Best University Teacher Award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He has also held prestigious roles such as Chairman of the Accreditation Committee of Punjab and has served on the syndicates, senates, and committees of various universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Multan Governor Education Punjab Murree Lawrence Wales United Kingdom Muhammad Ali Bahauddin Zakariya University GCU GCUF Gold From Government Best

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

3 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

4 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

6 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

10 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

21 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan