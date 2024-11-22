Dr. Muhammad Ali assigned additional charge as VC GCU Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has been assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) issued a notification in this regard with the approval of the Governor of Punjab here on Friday.

A highly respected figure in academia with extensive experience in administration, research, and teaching, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah was warmly welcomed by the university faculty as he assumed office as the 33rd head of GCU Lahore.

Prof. Dr. Shah is renowned for his contributions to higher education, particularly in the field of Biological Sciences. His academic journey includes a Ph.D. from the University of Wales, UK, and a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Missouri, USA.

He also holds an MSc from Punjab University.

Dr. Shah began his illustrious career as a lecturer at Murree Lawrence College before serving as Vice Chancellor at seven of Pakistan's leading institutions, including Government College University Faisalabad, Quaid-i-Azam University, and Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Throughout his remarkable career, he received over 19 national awards for research and teaching excellence, including the Pakistan academy of Sciences Gold Medal, the Best University Teacher Award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He has also held prestigious roles such as Chairman of the Accreditation Committee of Punjab and has served on the syndicates, senates, and committees of various universities.