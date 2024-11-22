Dr. Muhammad Ali Assigned Additional Charge As VC GCU Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has been assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore.
The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) issued a notification in this regard with the approval of the Governor of Punjab here on Friday.
A highly respected figure in academia with extensive experience in administration, research, and teaching, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah was warmly welcomed by the university faculty as he assumed office as the 33rd head of GCU Lahore.
Prof. Dr. Shah is renowned for his contributions to higher education, particularly in the field of Biological Sciences. His academic journey includes a Ph.D. from the University of Wales, UK, and a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Missouri, USA.
He also holds an MSc from Punjab University.
Dr. Shah began his illustrious career as a lecturer at Murree Lawrence College before serving as Vice Chancellor at seven of Pakistan's leading institutions, including Government College University Faisalabad, Quaid-i-Azam University, and Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.
Throughout his remarkable career, he received over 19 national awards for research and teaching excellence, including the Pakistan academy of Sciences Gold Medal, the Best University Teacher Award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He has also held prestigious roles such as Chairman of the Accreditation Committee of Punjab and has served on the syndicates, senates, and committees of various universities.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 dacoits arrested, illicit weapons recovered57 seconds ago
-
Venom against Saudi Arabia unforgivable crime; nation to break such hand: PM1 minute ago
-
Ziarat to be introduced International tourist destination of country: CM Bugti1 minute ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to return to India on Saturday1 minute ago
-
Thousands examined at 3-day medical camps1 minute ago
-
UNICEF, GPE arranges workshop on Integrated Education Management System11 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of burning daughter-in-law alive in Sahiwal11 minutes ago
-
Safe dialysis services in Punjab: Directives issued to all DHQ, THQ hospitals11 minutes ago
-
FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail21 minutes ago
-
Infant, grandmother killed in road accident21 minutes ago
-
LHC orders schools to provide student transport after winter break21 minutes ago
-
PHC holds seminar at KEMU to raise awareness against quackery21 minutes ago