Dr. Muhammad Ali Brohi Joins PTI

Sun 08th August 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and former Senator Dr. Muhammad Ali Brohi, while expressing full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has joined Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

He announced the decision while addressing a press conference here at Insaf House in presence of leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. Member Sindh Assembly Saeed Afridi, Haji Muzafar Shujrah, Pir Zaman Shah Jilani, Pir Murtaza Shah Jilani, Jansher Junejo and other leaders of PTI were also present on the occasion.

Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomed Muhammad Ali Brohi in the party and presented him PTI party flag. Dr. Brohi belonged to Larkana and had served in both the upper and lower houses of the Parliament, Sheikh informed adding that he has decided to bid farewell to PPP due to their anti-people policies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Ali Brohi said that PPP has deviated from its manifesto and become party of land lords and influential people. The corruption, lawlessness and nepotism were at their peak in Sindh while welfare of people was totally neglected, he maintained.

Dr. Brohi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader and his ideology was based on agenda of justice, rule of law, development of the country and prosperity of the people.

PM Imran Khan was the only leader of Pakistan who waged a war against the corruption and corrupt elements and sincerely wanted to get Pakistan farther on the path of progress.

He urged the masses particularly the youth to step forward and join hands to further augment the efforts and struggle of Imran Khan to materialize the dreams of progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

