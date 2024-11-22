Dr. Muhammad Ali Given Additional Charge As GCU VC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has been given additional charge as the Government College University (GCU) Lahore vice chancellor.
Prof. Shah is currently serving as the Punjab University vice chancellor.
The Higher education Department Punjab has issued a notification with the approval of the Punjab governor.
Prof. Muhammad Ali Shah was warmly welcomed by the university faculty as he assumed office as the 33rd head of the GCU Lahore.
