Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi appointed as Chairman SLA

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Monday appointed Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Professor (BS-20) College education Department, as Chairman Sindhi Language Authority, Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary, with the approval of competent authority (Chief Minister Sindh), Dr.

Muhammad Ali Manjhi is hereby appointed as Chairman Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Hyderabad on tenure basis for a period of three years with immediate effect.