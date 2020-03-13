UrduPoint.com
Dr Muhammad Ashraf Assumes Charge Of VC, UAF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:14 PM

Dr Muhammad Ashraf assumes charge of VC, UAF

Dr Muhammad Ashraf Friday assumed the charge of office of Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Friday in the wake of the Lahore High Court divisional bench decision

It may be mentioned here that earlier,he took the charge of office of Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad on April 16, 2019. On Feb 4, 2020, single bench declared his appointment illegal. Later, the government of the Punjab and he himself went into appeal in Division Bench which reinstated him as Vice Chancellor on March 12.

Dr Ashraf has served as former Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad, and former Vice Chancellor MNS University of Agriculture Multan. He is highly cited researcher declared by the Clarivate Analytics (Thomson Reuters USA) for the Year 2018.

Only 4 of all Pakistani scientists have been declared highly cited researchers. He was ranked top scientist of the OIC countries (57 countries) by securing 4306 points in Biological Sciences in 2007 by the COMSTECH of the OIC countries.

He was conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan in 2016, Sitara-e-Imtiaz on August 14, 2006, Pride of Performance in 2000, and Presidential Award Izaz-E-Fazeelat in 1997.

He was ranked the top Scientist in Biological Sciences in 2004, 2005, 2007, and 2010 by the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.

He has the credit of research papers published in ISI-rated journals in 650 journals and edited 18 books.

He has produced 34 PhDs as major supervisor and 40 as co-supervisor.

