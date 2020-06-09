Dr. Muhammad Faisal resumes his duties as Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Germany

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Muhammad Faisal has presented his credentials to President of Germany, and vowed that his tenure would strengthen ties between both sides on strong base.

Berlin: Dr. Muhammad Faisal, Pakistan's new Ambassador to Germany took charge of his duties by presenting a letter of credence to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the reports said here on Tuesday.

A welcoming ceremony was held at the official residence of German President known as Schloss Bellevue on Monday. During the ceremony, the newly appointed Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Faisal expressed good wishes on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the German President.

He also discussed the importance of bilateral ties between the two countries, vowing that his tenure would strengthen German-Pakistan relations on solid grounds.

German President Steinmeier also assured of strong ties between both Germany and Pakistan. Dr. Muhammad Faisal was there in Germany since last month but could not charge his duties amid fears of Coronavirus.