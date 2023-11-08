Dr Muhammad Iqbal: A great poet philosopher to be presented glowing tributes on his 146th birthday anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Great poet-philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent for a separate homeland through his inspired poetry and political acumen, would be presented glowing tributes in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa on his 146th birthday anniversary on Thursday.

Awakened the Muslims of the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent for Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal's poetry and 1930 historic Allabad address had set a clear direction to achieve a separate homeland where they could live independently and spend life as per their faith.

"Following the failure of Independence War 1857, the Muslims of the subcontinent have pushed the wall after the colonial masters tilted towards Hindus and deprived Muslims of all kinds of rights and liberties," said Muhammad Younas Khan, former Chairman of Pakistan Studies Department, Islamia College Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said Hindus were given education, jobs, and civil, economic and political rights while colonial rulers considered Muslims as rivals after overthrowing Mughals under the guise of the East India Company.

He said that the mission of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was carried forward by Hazrat Shah Wali Ullah and others for the socioeconomic emancipation of the Muslims. Younas said Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal continued his inspired poetry and created a new wave of hope, patriotism and spirit in Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal delivered his historic address at Allahad in 1930 which greatly helped in the creation of Pakistan, he added. Younas Khan said that Dr Muhammad Iqbal was the founder of the two nations theory that was the foundation of Pakistan. The poet-philosopher had promoted unity, coexistence and patriotism besides discouraging all kinds of discrimination.

He said Dr Iqbal's vision for Pakistan has infused a revolutionary spirit in the lives of Muslims and his poetry helped them to get united under the flag of the All Pakistan Muslims League and achieve Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

As a result of Allahabad's address, he said that the Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore on March 23, 1940, which led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, on the world map.

He said Dr Iqbal's concept of khudi was an inspiration for Muslims of that time, which also motivated the young generation to work for the cause of a separate state under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Meanwhile, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is all set to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal across the province including merged tribal districts with great national enthusiasm on Thursday.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of the Pakistan Movement and all those Pakistanis who laid down their lives for the defence of the country.

The Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governments had declared November 9 as a public holiday to celebrate the birthday of the national poet with great respect and admiration.

Besides the KP government, the political, cultural, educational education and literary organizations have chalked out special programs to highlight his matchless political and poetic services for Pakistan.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great leader, philosopher, intellectual and poet of the Muslims of the Sub-Continent whose poetry, ideology and philosophy were a beacon of light for Muslims Ummah in general and the people of Pakistan in particular.

Dr Iqbal’s ideology and principles of life are the best source of inspiration for people in all sectors, and there is a time to strictly adhere to his lesson of Khudi (ego) to take the country on the road to prosperity.

The print media would publish special articles, columns and features while tv channels to air special documentaries to highlight his meritorious political, poetic and literary services.

Debate competitions would also be held at educational institutions where speakers would highlight different aspects of his personality and services.