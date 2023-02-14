Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Shah Bhittai hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr Muhammad Iqbal, senior Medical Officer (BS-19) presently posted as MS Taluka hospital Hala was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent Sindh Govt Bhitai Hospital Latifabad.

According to notification, Dr Iqbal will replace Dr Imdad Chana who was transferred and posted as Additional DHO (PA&A) DHO office Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.