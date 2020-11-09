Dr. Muhammad Iqbal’s 143rd birth anniversary is being observed today

(@fidahassanain)

Various literary, political, social and cultural organizations have arranged special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and to highlight his life and thoughts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) The 143rd birth anniversary of Philosopher poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed with national zeal and fervor on Monday.

Various literary, political, social and cultural organizations have arranged special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and to highlight his life and thoughts.

The investiture ceremony of change of guard was held at mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore on Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guard from Pakistan Rangers.

Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Commodore Naimat-ullah Khan was chief guest on this occasion who laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayer.

He also penned down his comments in Visitors' book and paid tribute to national poet.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Mazar e Iqbal in Lahore on Monday and laid floral wreath at his grave.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force launched new motivational song ‘Shaheen-o-Mahi’. On the auspicious occasion of Iqbal Day, Directorate General Public Relations Air Force has launched a new motivational song "Shaheen-o-Mahi.

The song is not only a tribute to the Poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal but also depicts Iqbal's vision for the guardians of aerial defence.

The main theme of this song is to acquaint the youth with the Iqbal's philosophy of self-realization and bravery.

The song has been sung by the renowned Pakistani vocalist Zaib Bangash.