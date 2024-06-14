- Home
Dr Muhammad Yousaf's Book Significant Milestone For Research, Culture, Civilization: Rana Sikandar
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Provincial Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat Friday said Muhammad Yousaf Bashir has preserved the cultural history of the Global South through his book and it should be encouraged in every possible way
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Provincial education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat Friday said Muhammad Yousaf Bashir has preserved the cultural history of the Global South through his book and it should be encouraged in every possible way.
The book "Handbook of Research on Deconstructing Culture and Communication in the Global South," edited by renowned researcher, teacher and media scholar Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bashir, was introduced at a ceremony held at Qasim Ali Shah Foundation, a news release said.
Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, Professor Dr Shahid Munir praised Dr. Muhammad Yousaf's creative work in his speech and described the book as an important document and milestone for teachers and students in the Global South.
Director of the Institute of Communication, Professor Dr Noshina Saleem expressed her pride in having the author among her students
Director General of Public libraries, Kashif Manzoor commended Professor Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bashir's efforts, noting that many problems could be solved through such initiatives.
Professor Dr. Zahid Bilal emphasised the need to reconnect with our culture and values.
Writer of the book Dr Muhammad Yousaf explained that the book attempts to summarise the knowledge created and compiled in countries other than the West. Mirza Muhammad Yaseen Baig remarked that such books help in understanding the local landscape.
Among other speakers, Dr Mubeena Iftikhar mentioned her journey towards a PhD and how Dr Muhammad Yousaf transformed her life. Dr Murtaza Ashiq stated that this book would serve as a reference for teachers and students in Pakistan.
