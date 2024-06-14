Open Menu

Dr Muhammad Yousaf's Book Significant Milestone For Research, Culture, Civilization: Rana Sikandar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Dr Muhammad Yousaf's book significant milestone for research, culture, civilization: Rana Sikandar

Provincial Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat Friday said Muhammad Yousaf Bashir has preserved the cultural history of the Global South through his book and it should be encouraged in every possible way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Provincial education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat Friday said Muhammad Yousaf Bashir has preserved the cultural history of the Global South through his book and it should be encouraged in every possible way.

The book "Handbook of Research on Deconstructing Culture and Communication in the Global South," edited by renowned researcher, teacher and media scholar Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bashir, was introduced at a ceremony held at Qasim Ali Shah Foundation, a news release said.

Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, Professor Dr Shahid Munir praised Dr. Muhammad Yousaf's creative work in his speech and described the book as an important document and milestone for teachers and students in the Global South.

Director of the Institute of Communication, Professor Dr Noshina Saleem expressed her pride in having the author among her students

Director General of Public libraries, Kashif Manzoor commended Professor Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bashir's efforts, noting that many problems could be solved through such initiatives.

Professor Dr. Zahid Bilal emphasised the need to reconnect with our culture and values.

Writer of the book Dr Muhammad Yousaf explained that the book attempts to summarise the knowledge created and compiled in countries other than the West. Mirza Muhammad Yaseen Baig remarked that such books help in understanding the local landscape.

Among other speakers, Dr Mubeena Iftikhar mentioned her journey towards a PhD and how Dr Muhammad Yousaf transformed her life. Dr Murtaza Ashiq stated that this book would serve as a reference for teachers and students in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab HEC Media

Recent Stories

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

4 minutes ago
 Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

4 minutes ago
 Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for spo ..

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital tre ..

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

3 minutes ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

4 minutes ago
District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

4 minutes ago
 Coordination among federal, provincial departments ..

Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

11 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

11 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

4 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan