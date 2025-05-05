Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Appointed As VC Gomal Varsity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in his capacity as Chancellor of provincial universities, has approved the appointment of Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal as new Vice-Chancellor for Gomal university under the authority granted by Section 12(1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, 2012 (as amended).
The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor will serve a total term of four years, said a notification issued here adding that the initial tenure of two years will commence immediately, with the possibility of an additional two years based on satisfactory performance, in accordance with Section 12(6B) of the Act.
However, the appointment is subject to the outcome of a Review Petition currently pending before the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan. The petition challenges the Order dated April 16, 2025, in CPLA No. 4335/2024.
The Vice-Chancellor’s salary and service conditions will be governed by the Department's Notification No. SO(U-II)HE/3-1/2022/121-55 dated May 27, 2022.
This significant development comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership in higher education institutions across the province.
