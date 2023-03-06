Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman assumes charge as Prov VC AUST

Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman Monday assumed charge as Pro Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Abbottabad after the completion of the tenure of Professor Dr. Tahir Irfan Khan

According to the details, after completion of three years of tenure as VC AUST Professor Dr. Tahir Irfan Khan has handed over the charge to Professor Dr. Mujdaddad ur Rehman.

Dr. Irfan Khan joined the university on 6th March 2020 and during this period he introduced many reforms, a new department and hired Ph.

D. faculty members to provide the best teaching staff to the students.

He also promoted more than a hundred employees of the university from grade I to 20 into the next grade.

Earlier, the interviews of new VCs in KP were scheduled on the 25th and 26th of February 2023 which was canceled by the Minister of Higher education KP and no new schedule was announced. Pro vice-chancellor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman would continue till the hiring of a new vice chancellor of the university.