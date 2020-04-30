UrduPoint.com
Dr Mujahid Kamran Withdraws Acquittal Application In Illegal Appointments Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:55 PM

Former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran on Thursday withdrew his acquittal application in illegal appointments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran on Thursday withdrew his acquittal application in illegal appointments case.

Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings of the case against Dr Mujahid Kamran and others.

A counsel on behalf of Dr Mujahid argued before the court that amended NAB ordinance had expired and his client wanted to withdraw acquittal application on merit. As per law, the application could be withdrawn, he added.

At this, the court allowed the request and returned the the application.

The court adjourned further proceedings till May 9.

Former PU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, former PU registrar Prof Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid were accused of 550 illegal recruitments at the university and for giving away scholarships to the students who were not eligible.

Dr Kamran remained the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in the case.

