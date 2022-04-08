UrduPoint.com

Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi Appointed CPEIC Executive Director

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Director

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Dr Mujtaba Ali Siddiqi, Head of Cardiology Department, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) has been appointed as Executive Director (ED) of Chaudhary Perviaz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here on Friday, said a notification issued on Friday.

Dr Siddiqi was working as Professor of Cardiac Surgery in RIC. He has been serving at CPEIC before his transfer to RIC some five years back. Dr Mujtaba's younger brother, Dr Mustafa Ali Siddiqi is also head of Radiology Dept at CPEIC.

The new ED has served for around five years in CPEIC as Assistant Professor.

