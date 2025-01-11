Dr Mukhtar Stresses For Collective Action To Combat Hepatitis-C
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C), Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath on Saturday stressed the urgent need for collective action to combat Hepatitis C, a significant public health challenge facing Pakistan.
Addressing at the Health Foundation Seminar on Hepatitis Elimination, Dr Bharath opened his speech by expressing gratitude to the seminar organizers for the opportunity to discuss one of the most pressing health concerns in Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s critical position in the global Hepatitis C landscape.
He further highlighted the dire consequences if action is not taken, “If we do not act, Pakistan will face over 11 million HCV cases by 2035, leading to 500,000+ liver cirrhosis cases, 100,000+ cases of liver cancer, and 130,000 HCV-related deaths. The economic impact would be a loss of $285+ million annually.”
Dr Mukhtar pointed out that as of 2021, only 16 percent of Hepatitis C cases in the country had received treatment, with testing and treatment access being the key challenges. To address these challenges, the present government in collaboration with provincial governments, has launched the Prime Minister’s Programme for the Elimination of Hepatitis C (HCV) infection, which is allocated Rs 34.15 billion over the next three years. In addition, the provincial governments will contribute Rs 33.61 billion, bringing the total funding for the initiative to Rs 67.
77 billion. “Pakistan has made significant strides toward Hepatitis elimination,” he added.
He shared, “including establishing a National Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Hepatitis control, developing national and provincial strategic frameworks, ensuring the availability of affordable generic Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs), and advocating for nationwide scaling up of vaccination, screening, testing, and treatment efforts.”
However, he stressed that further support and technical assistance are needed to scale up efforts. “We seek support in developing detailed plans for Hepatitis elimination, strengthening monitoring and healthcare systems, training healthcare workers, and expanding national software and logistics. We also call for international collaboration to help us achieve our targets,” he added.
The Prime Minister’s Programme aims to reach 50 percent of the eligible population for screening, testing, and treatment within three years. Dr Bharath urged international partners to help Pakistan achieve 100 percent coverage, thus ensuring that the country meets the global HCV elimination targets before 2030.
In closing, he emphasized the importance of collective action. “Hepatitis elimination is a national priority, but it requires the combined efforts of the government, international partners, civil society organizations, and non-governmental organizations. Together, we can overcome this challenge and work towards a healthier, prosperous future for all Pakistanis.”
