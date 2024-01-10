Open Menu

Dr Mukhtar To Continue Services As VC NSU

Published January 10, 2024

Dr Mukhtar to continue services as VC NSU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Prof. Dr Muhammad Mukhtar would continue his services as Vice Chancellor of National Skills University (NSU)Islamabad till the appointment of a regular incumbent, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Senate of National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad, chaired by the Chancellor/President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has expressed full confidence in Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar and believed that his continued leadership would further elevate the University's status, the press release added.

On his arrival in October 2019 as founding Vice Chancellor of the NSU, Dr. Mukhtar and his team faced significant challenges as it was a deserted place occupied by illegal occupants.

Under his visionary leadership, the NSU has transformed remarkably, emerging as a bustling 'Skills Learning Center', and gaining recognition from UNESCO/UNEVOC as a prominent skills providing institution.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar's tenure as the founding Vice Chancellor has been characterized by an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, and innovation.

The VC has played a pivotal role in shaping the University's identity and fostering a conducive environment for skills teaching and learning. The appointment of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar is a testament to his dedication and exceptional leadership in steering the university through its transformative journey.

Under his guidance, the University has become a learning hub with national and international recognition, providing cutting-edge skills education that aligns with global standards, the press release stated.

