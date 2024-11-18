Dr Mukhtar urges dialogue, unity among IIUI Officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Acting Rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, called for a renewed spirit of openness and accountability during his recent address to university officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC) and Acting Rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, called for a renewed spirit of openness and accountability during his recent address to university officers.

Stressing the importance of candid dialogue and constructive engagement, he highlighted the need for transparent discussion on genuine concerns to bridge gaps between officers and the administration.

Dr. Mukhtar’s address, marked by a call for equitable and merit-based progress, was part of a broader initiative aimed at nurturing a collaborative environment within IIUI. Emphasizing his commitment to these principles, he encouraged officers to embrace a culture of self-responsibility, mutual respect, and accountability.

In response to officers' concerns, which were met with attentive listening, Dr. Mukhtar pledged to address them gradually and concretely, acknowledging the importance of constructive, ongoing dialogue. He underscored the role of educational institutions as "hubs of the legacy of the Prophets" and advocated for an Islamic renaissance that aligns with IIUI’s unique identity as both an Islamic and international institution.

Asserting his vision for inclusivity, he pledged that hard work and dedication would remain top priorities under his leadership.

Plans to digitize processes through an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, improve hostel management, and instill a culture of teamwork without internal politics were also outlined, with Dr. Mukhtar reiterating that respect is a fundamental right for every individual in the institution, from the top to the bottom.

Addressing the challenges facing the institution, particularly funding constraints, Dr. Mukhtar noted that IIUI, like the 265 universities nationwide, bears significant responsibilities. He urged officers to take ownership of their roles and maintain discipline, positioning it as a core value for organizational success.

Concluding his address, Dr. Mukhtar reaffirmed the importance of creating opportunities that honor IIUI’s Islamic and international character, and he called upon university officers to work together for a brighter, more unified future.

Earlier, the Acting President of IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, in his address echoed this vision, calling for meaningful exchanges to foster a positive institutional legacy. He said the administration is keen to revive the legacy and repute of the university.

The address of the Rector was also attended by the Vice President, Administration and Finance, Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, Incharge Female Campus, Dr. Amna Mehmood and other relevant high ups.