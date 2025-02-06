Open Menu

Dr. Mukhtar Visits PMDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Dr. Mukhtar visits PMDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath on Thursday visited Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and received briefing on the functioning of the body.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, President PMDC briefed Dr. Mukhtar Bharath about the affairs of the institution.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath also visited IT office of PMDC to examine PMDC's IT and digitalization system where he expressed confidence on the ongoing initiatives.

He said that PMDC should alert the concerned institutes to ensure verification process within three days.

He issued instructions to dispose of pending applications as soon as possible.

He said that PMDC inspection system will be digitized on emergency basis.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath directed to ensure redressal of complaints regarding registration and licensing of doctors on priority basis.

He said that the government is determined to make the quality of medical education in Pakistan as per international standards.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said that the government will continue to work on new reforms in health sector.

He added the government is determined to promote merit and transparency in PMDC. "We will ensure effective measures for the improvement of medical education."

Recent Stories

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

26 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan