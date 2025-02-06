Dr. Mukhtar visits PMDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath on Thursday visited Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and received briefing on the functioning of the body.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, President PMDC briefed Dr. Mukhtar Bharath about the affairs of the institution.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath also visited IT office of PMDC to examine PMDC's IT and digitalization system where he expressed confidence on the ongoing initiatives.

He said that PMDC should alert the concerned institutes to ensure verification process within three days.

He issued instructions to dispose of pending applications as soon as possible.

He said that PMDC inspection system will be digitized on emergency basis.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath directed to ensure redressal of complaints regarding registration and licensing of doctors on priority basis.

He said that the government is determined to make the quality of medical education in Pakistan as per international standards.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said that the government will continue to work on new reforms in health sector.

He added the government is determined to promote merit and transparency in PMDC. "We will ensure effective measures for the improvement of medical education."